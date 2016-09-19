10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. SUSPECT IN NEW YORK AREA BOMBINGS IS CAPTURED

Ahmad Khan Rahami has been charged with five counts of attempted murder of police officers after being wounded and captured in a shootout.

2. WHAT THOSE WHO KNOW HIM ARE SAYING ABOUT THE NY/NJ BOMBING SUSPECT

To neighbors and customers of his family’s storefront chicken takeout, Rahami was a friendly presence who liked talking about cars and was generous with free food.

3. VICTIM SAYS MINNESOTA MALL ATTACKER SHOWED NO EMOTION

Ryan Schliep, one of 10 people wounded in the stabbing attack, said the Somali man struck quickly and his eyes looked blank.

4. A UN AID CONVOY IS HIT BY AIRSTRIKES IN SYRIA

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 12 are killed in the attack, mostly truck drivers and Red Crescent workers.

5. THE STATUS OF THE SYRIA TRUCE

The Syrian military announces it is over a day before a meeting at the UN of the International Syria Support Group, to be led by the US and Russia.

6. WHO IS CAPITALIZING ON INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE ATTACKS IN NY AND NJ

Hillary Clinton accuses Donald Trump of aiding Islamic terrorists, while Trump insists the U.S. should “use whatever lawful methods are available” to get information from the suspect.

7. VIDEO SHOWS BLACK MAN HAD HIS HANDS UP BEFORE HE WAS FATALLY SHOT BY POLICE IN OKLAHOMA

Local and federal investigations are underway to determine whether criminal charges are warranted, or if Terence Crutcher’s civil rights were violated.

8. AUTHORITIES DECLARE MIAMI’S WYNWOOD DISTRICT CLEAR OF ZIKA

The CDC credited aerial spraying of pesticides targeting the mosquitoes that transmit the virus.

9. WHO IS PREPARING TO APOLOGIZE TO CONGRESS

Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf will tell the Senate Banking Committee that he is “deeply sorry” following allegations that employees opened millions of unauthorized accounts to meet aggressive sales targets.

10. SCULLY HEADS INTO FINAL WEEK BEHIND MIC AT DODGER STADIUM

Now 88, he will then conclude his career on Oct. 2 in San Francisco, where the Dodgers end the regular season against the rival Giants.