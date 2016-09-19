State police chief found stabbed to death in Acapulco home

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero say the head of the state police has been stabbed to death.

The state public safety department said state police director Tomas Hernandez Martínez was found dead Monday in his home in the resort city of Acapulco.

Acapulco has been hit by a wave of drug gang violence.

In another part of Guerrero, the state prosecutor’s office said members of a drug cartel had freed six employees of a gold and silver mining plant who were kidnapped. The six employees had spent several days captive in the hills before they were let go over the weekend. It was unclear whether any ransom was paid.

Prosecutors did not say which drug cartel was involved, but several operate in the mountains of Guerrero.