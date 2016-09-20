GM, Canadian workers reach deal to avert strike

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and the Canadian auto workers union Unifor have reached a tentative contract agreement, averting a strike that threatened to begin at midnight Monday.

Union President Jerry Dias says the deal brings new products to the Oshawa assembly plant near Toronto and an engine plant in St. Catherines, Ontario.

About 4,000 workers at the two plants had been poised to go on strike if an agreement hadn’t been reached.

Dias says those workers will get pay raises and lump sum payments. He says the only thing the union gave up was a defined contribution pension plan for new hires.