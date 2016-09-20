Israel: Palestinian attacker killed after stabbing assault

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says troops have shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian who tried to stab a soldier near the West Bank city of Hebron.

Tuesday’s attack is the latest in a recent surge in Palestinian attacks that shattered weeks of relative calm. Israeli forces have killed six alleged attackers since the weekend, raising fears of a return to near-daily attacks often seen over the past year.

The spike has spurred the military to send troop reinforcements to the West Bank. The Hebron area has been a particular flashpoint.

The Palestinian assaults began a year ago, around the Jewish high holidays, and have mostly been stabbings. They have killed 34 Israelis and two Americans, with about 217 Palestinians killed during that same period. Israel says the vast majority were attackers.