Lawyers for ex-Auburn player say rape allegations are false

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The defense team for former Auburn tight end Landon Rice has issued a statement regarding their client’s rape allegations.

Augusta Dowd said Tuesday, “The legal team will deal with the false accusations and be ready, willing, and able to demonstrate, in the appropriate venue, that Landon has been unfairly treated.”

A 19-year-old woman filed an incident report with Auburn police on July 27 accusing Rice of first-degree rape. The report, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, said the alleged rape occurred between 11 p.m. on April 12 and 6 a.m. April 13.

Lee County Circuit Court judge Steven Speakman granted a temporary order of protection for the woman on Sept. 15 and set a hearing for Oct. 4

The Associated Press does not name alleged victims in sexual assault cases.