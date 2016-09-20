Police: Charlotte officers fatally shoot armed person

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina shot and killed a person carrying a gun Tuesday afternoon at a Charlotte apartment complex, officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were at the complex about 4 p.m. looking for a suspect with an outstanding warrant when they encountered the person — not the suspect they were looking for — inside a car, the department said in a statement.

The person exited the car with a gun, and then got back in, the statement said. When officers approached the car, the person got out of the car with the gun again.

At that point, officers considered the person a threat and fired their weapons. Police Chief Kerr Putney told reporters at the scene that at least one officer shot the person, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses, police said.

The person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The suspect’s identity, race and the races of the officers involved have not been released. Police said they would release the person’s name after the family has been notified.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in such cases.