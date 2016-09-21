Ahmad Khan Rahami: What’s known about bombing suspect

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. citizen born in Afghanistan has been charged by federal officials in two states with planting bombs in New York and at a military charity run and train station in New Jersey.

Ahmad Khan Rahami remained hospitalized Tuesday after a shootout the day before with police in New Jersey.

That came hours after investigators say he dumped a package with bombs in a trash can near a train station.

Rahami has had past run-ins with the law, including charges in 2014 that he stabbed one of his brothers. A grand jury declined to indict him despite a warning from an officer that Rahami was likely a “danger to himself or others.”

A high school girlfriend Rahami has a child with went to court Tuesday to seek full custody, citing the criminal investigation.