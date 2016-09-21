Mylan CEO set to defend EpiPen prices amid public outcry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of pharmaceutical company Mylan is defending the cost for life-saving EpiPens, signaling the company has no plans to lower prices despite a public outcry and questions from skeptical lawmakers.

In prepared testimony for Congress, CEO Heather Bresch says she believes Mylan has struck a balance between price and access to the drug. The price of EpiPens has grown to $608 for a two-pack, an increase of more than 500 percent since 2007.

Bresch says the company does not want to go back to a time when awareness of allergic reactions was much lower and many schools did not stock the drug.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released the testimony ahead of her Wednesday appearance before the panel.