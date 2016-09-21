Farewell, Brangelina, but wait: celeb royalty abounds

NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t worry, celeb watchers: With the unraveling of Brangelina, you’ve still got plenty of reigning couples to obsess over.

Some cases in point:

___

THE WESTS

He, Kanye West, puts on fashion shows that try the patience of some critics, drops new Yeezy shoe designs that sell out in minutes and is currently performing high above devotees on a platform during his “Life of Pablo” tour.

She, Kim Kardashian West, poses now-routinely in the nude for magazines and on her massively popular Instagram account (because she loves her body). She lays her life bare on her own app and her family’s popular “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality show.

Together, they’re Kimye, and they rarely make a move that isn’t heavily documented on social media, either by themselves, their fans or all those people who love to hate them.

The two married on May 24, 2014, in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy.

They have two young children, including 3-year-old fashionista North West.

___

THE CARTERS

He, Shawn Corey Carter, is Jay Z, a high-living rap mogul who might or might not have cheated on his famous and influential power wife, Beyonce, as she seems to imply on her mega-hit visual album “Lemonade.”

The two got hitched April 4, 2008, in a private ceremony at their Tribeca apartment, and have a daughter, 4-year-old Blue Ivy.

Her fan base is known as the Beehive. Jay’s loyalists love to flash him the Roc Symbol, a diamond shape and reference to his Roc Nation company, which includes a record label, talent agency, touring and concert production, music, film and TV production and a music publishing house.

___

THE CLOONEYS

She, a British international human rights lawyer, used to be an Alamuddin, until she married him, the dashing movie star, and became a Clooney.

The two wed on Sept. 27, 2014, in Venice, Italy, sending the paparazzi into high gear, but there’s more to this Hollywood royalty.

They take meetings with the likes of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to talk about things like emergency refugee policy. On Monday, Amal pushed for the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Islamic State group commanders for genocide, saying on the “Today” show she discussed her effort to legally fight the IS group with her husband, and he understands “this is my work.”

George, once among the world’s most sought-after bachelors, joked last year on late-night TV that he loved his gig as Amal’s arm candy.

“Shiny and pretty,” he told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show, “that’s mostly what I do.”

___

THE SMITHS

He’s Will Smith, striking movie star, and she’s Jada Pinkett Smith, striking TV star. Together they have a couple of striking teenagers, Willow and Jaden.

In LA LA land terms, they’ve been married a mighty long time, sealing the deal on Dec. 31, 1997. That’s about how many years they’ve been battling break-up rumors.

The divorce mill got so busy that Will took to Facebook in August 2015 to declare, in part:

“NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!:-) I promise you all – if I ever decide to divorce my Queen – I SWEAR I’ll tell you myself! #Dumb People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D’s”

For her part, Jada took to Twitter: “My king has spoken.”

___

THE BECKHAMS

As in David and Victoria.

The two Brits, he a soccer legend and she the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, married July 4, 1999. They met at a charity soccer match and wed at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland after a two-year romance. Their 4-month-old son, Brooklyn, was their ringbearer.

And they matched in ivory — his hair was a golden blond then. Victoria donned a huge gown with a little royal crown on the top of her head.

How did they celebrate their 17th anniversary? By gushing about each other on Instagram, natch, posting then and now photos.

They, too, have been rocked by rumors, in this case an alleged affair between David and an assistant that got the tabloids going in 2004.

Victoria later told W magazine in a joint interview with her husband: “I’m not going to lie. It was a really tough time. It was hard for our entire families.”

___

THE BUNDCHEN BRADYS

The Brazilian bombshell, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and the New England Patriot, Tom Brady, have two kids together, 6-year-old Benjamin and 3-year-old Vivian.

We know this because Bundchen and Brady guard their kids’ privacy but she recently posted a rollicking ‘gram of the good-looking little ones playing outside by a tree.

Bundchen has been the world’s highest paid model since 2002, earning roughly $44 million a year.

They married Feb. 26, 2009, after a couple years of dating. Bundchen said she fell in love with Brady because he’s a “kind man,” but she told Charlie Rose on “CBS This Morning” last November that she had considered leaving her “Deflategate” quarterback after learning his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with Brady’s child back in 2007.

Trying times hit again with Brady’s football-tampering scandal. He’s two games into a four-game suspension, planning to return to the field Oct. 9.

“I think we’ve been through a few tough times together,” Bundchen told Rose. “I think that’s when you know who are your friends, who loves you. … No matter how challenging it was, we’ve always been supportive of one another, and I think that’s the most important thing you can have in life, a support system and love.”