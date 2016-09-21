Cross-border projectile from Yemen wounds Saudi man

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Saudi Civil Defense says a citizen has been wounded by a projectile fired from Yemen into the southern border region of Najran.

Capt. Abdelkhaliq al-Qahtani said in a statement that emergency forces responded to the incident Wednesday morning and that the wounded Saudi man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels and their allies since March 2015. The two sides frequently exchange cross-border fire, though the effects of the war are most felt in Yemen, where some 10,000 people been killed or wounded in the conflict.