The Latest: Lawyer: Bombing suspect needs access to attorney

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on explosive devices being found in New York and New Jersey (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

A federal defender is complaining that bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami has not had access to a lawyer since he was arrested in New Jersey on Monday.

David E. Patton said in a letter to a federal judge Tuesday night that Rahami has been held and questioned by federal law enforcement agents since his arrest.

Federal terrorism charges were filed against Rahami on Tuesday night.

Authorities say Rahami planted bombs in New York City and New Jersey over the weekend.

Rahami was wounded in a shootout with police and is in a hospital in New Jersey.

Patton says his office is available to meet with Rahami in New Jersey and represent him at a telephone or videoconference appearance.

___

1 a.m.

Federal prosecutors say bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami bought components online and recorded a video of himself igniting a blast in a backyard. They say he vowed in a handwritten jihad journal that “the sounds of bombs will be heard in the streets.”

Court complaints filed Tuesday give a chilling glimpse into what authorities say motivated the Afghan-born U.S. citizen to set off explosives last weekend in New York and New Jersey. One bomb injured 31 people in Manhattan.

The blasts came two years after the FBI looked into him but found nothing tying him to terrorism.

Rahami remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds from a shootout with police that led to his capture Monday outside a bar in Linden, New Jersey.

It’s not immediately clear whether Rahami has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.