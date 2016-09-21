Five-way tie for most nominations at Latin Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a five-way tie for most nominations at the upcoming Latin Grammy Awards.

Julio Reyes Copello, Djavan, Fonseca, Ricardo Lopez Lalinde and Jesse & Joy scored four nominations each, the Latin Recording Academy announced Wednesday. The Latin Grammys will air live Nov. 17 from Las Vegas.

Ten acts are nominated for album, song and record of the year, unlike the traditional Grammy Awards where five nominees compete. Album of the year nominees include Andrea Bocelli, Pablo Alboran, Andres Cepeda, Djavan, Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo, Fonseca, Juan Gabriel, Jesse & Joy, Diego Torres and Julieta Venegas.

Enrique Iglesias and Shakira also earned nominations in the 48 categories.

This year marks the first time the Latin Grammys allowed members to vote digitally. The show will air on Univision.