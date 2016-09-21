Tufts University gets $15 million to expand anatomy lab

BOSTON (AP) — Tufts University in Boston is receiving a $15 million donation to expand its anatomy lab where medical students dissect cadavers.

The donation comes from the Jaharis Family Foundation. It was founded by pharmaceutical executive and former Tufts trustee Michael Jaharis, who died in February at age 87.

Tufts plans to build an expanded anatomy lab with new medical imaging equipment and room for more than 200 students and faculty. The lab is expected to be finished in 2018.

School officials say the lab bolsters their commitment to dissection as a critical part of medical education. Medical students at Tufts and many other schools learn anatomy by dissecting cadavers.

The donation also provides $2 million for scholarships to help low-income and middle-income medical students pursue careers in family medicine.