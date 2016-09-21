Police: 11-year-old boy found safe after taking family truck

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old southeastern Tennessee boy is safe after driving his family’s truck to the next county.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer told WTVC-TV (http://bit.ly/2cuhu4Z) that the boy drove the truck, which had a trailer attached, from his home in Marion County to the western edge of Chattanooga in nearby Hamilton County. THP Sgt. Alan Bailey says the boy was found unharmed.

Police issued an alert late Thursday morning after the family reported that the child took the vehicle. He was found about an hour later.