BC-US–AP Entertainment Digest, US

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

FILM-DENZEL WASHINGTON — Denzel Washington talks adapting August Wilson’s “Fences” for the big screen, and why he decided against “opening up” the world of the play for the movies. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2 p.m., photos.

FILM-BEN AFFLECK — When Ben Affleck’s “Argo” won best picture four years ago, he seemed to have risen past his up-and-down, tabloid-strewn history. But the roller coaster soon enough started rolling again when he and his wife, Jennifer Garner, split and Affleck took on the high-pressure role of Batman. Now, he’s trying to put the focus back on his directing career with his Dennis Lehane-adapted crime drama “Live By Night.” By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 850 words by 2 p.m., photos.

FILM-LA LA LAND-DANCE — The dreamy musical “La La Land,” which opens with more than 100 people dancing through a traffic jam on an LA freeway, may inspire viewers to discover their inner Fred and Ginger. Choreographer Mandy Moore shares secrets behind the film’s opening number and how she taught stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone to dance. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4 p.m., photos, video.

TV-AFTER THE VOTE — It’s as inevitable as snow in Buffalo: cable news ratings plummet after a presidential election. But in the Age of Trump, so far Fox News Channel is defying that trend. By Television Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: 800 words by 3 p.m., photos.

UNDERGROUND MUSIC-SAFETY — Six days after 36 people died in a fire at an underground music party in Oakland, Los Angeles inspectors shut down a makeshift nightclub, along with unpermitted living quarters, hidden in a warehouse. The Dec. 8 raid highlights friction between underground music venues and authorities who see the DIY events as disasters-in-waiting. By Michael R. Blood. SENT: 900 words, photos

JEOPARDY CONTESTANT DIES — Faced with a terminal diagnosis in her battle against colon cancer, Cindy Stowell saw an appearance on “Jeopardy!” in her final months as a “good opportunity” to help others struggling against the disease by donating any money she might win to cancer research. She made the most of it by winning six nights in a row and more than $103,000 in a run that ended on Wednesday’s episode. By Patrick Mairs. SENT: 340 words, photos.

ALAN THICKE-FUNERAL — Alan Thicke died after his aorta artery tore then ruptured last week, according to his death certificate released Wednesday. SENT: 270 words, photos.

PEOPLE-STEVIE WONDER — A Detroit roadway has been renamed for Stevie Wonder. SENT: 100 words, photos.

LEGO MASTER BUILDERS — The assignment for this year’s White House holiday display came with a tight deadline. A team of Lego master builders, within 2 1/2 weeks, had to create 56 unique gingerbread houses out of the toy bricks, one for each state and U.S. territory. By Michael Melia. SENT: 580 words, photos.

DOONESBURY-WINTER CARNIVAL POSTER — “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau has once again designed the poster for the annual winter carnival in his childhood hometown in New York. SENT: 130 words, photos.

SPAIN-CHRISTMAS LOTTERY — Celebrations erupted in Madrid on Thursday after all the tickets bearing the top prize number of 66513 in Spain’s 2.3 billion euros ($2.4 billion) Christmas lottery were sold in one city neighborhood. SENT: 480 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

FILM REVIEW-PASSENGERS. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Monday: 650 words by 5 p.m., photos.

FILM REVIEW-SING. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT Monday: 680 words, photos.

FILM REVIEW-A MONSTER CALLS. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. SENT Tuesday: 650 words, photos

FILM REVIEW-ASSASSIN’S CREED. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Tuesday: 650 words, photos.

FILM REVIEW-SILENCE. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Tuesday: 650 words, photos.

FILM REVIEW-FENCES. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Wednesday: 650 words, photos.

FILM REVIEWS PLANNED FOR NEXT WEEK: “20th Century Women,” ”Patterson.”

BOOK REVIEW-PERFUME, BY LIZZIE OSTROM. Reviewed by Oline H. Cogdill. SENT Monday: 400 words, photos.

COMING UP ON ENTERTAINMENT DAILY NEWS:

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.— Director Peter Bogdanovich on the 75th anniversary of the cinema classic ‘Citizen Kane.’

FILE— Tributes and file footage of Prince, who passed away in 2016.

FILE— A compilation review of the stars who died this year.

LOS ANGELES — ‘La La Land’ choreographer on Ryan Gosling’s moves and the film’s massive opening number.

FILE— Music star David Bowie died in 2016, a look back at his life.

LONDON— How Matt Terry became an ‘X-Factor’ winner.

US— Jennifer Aniston, Amy Adams, Carly Rae Jepsen, Octavia Spencer and more share what would make their New Year’s Eve playlist.

LOS ANGELES— Hans Zimmer credits pal Pharrell for helping him overcome his stage fright.