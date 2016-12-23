AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top imagery and news moments made by Associated Press photographers based in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Tragedy struck Mexico when a series of explosions tore through a fireworks market, killing at least 35 people, while widespread looting in Venezuela was triggered by the socialist government’s decision to yank the most widely used currency note from circulation amid soaring inflation.

A photographer in Uruguay plastered huge images of people who disappeared during the 1973-1985 military dictatorship on a ship to highlight the lack of investigations regarding their cases.

Supporters of losing presidential candidates in Haiti continued to protest the preliminary results of the election, which project Jovenel Moise as the winner.

Cubans and Guatemalans paid tribute to popular religious figures: St. Lazarus and St. Thomas, featuring large statues of the Roman Catholic icons and a street fairs. As part of Peru’s annual Christmas holiday ritual, the capital’s traffic cops dressed up as Santa and his helpers.

In Uruguay, singer and actress Natalia Oreiro performed a concert wearing a Sacred Heart religious motif costume.

Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez tied the knot in Buenos Aires and drew a crowd of fans clamoring for autographs and photos.

A Mexican father mourning the death of his son in a bus accident while in the U.S. guest worker program was one of the Associated Press photographs illustrating an AP investigation into chronic problems in an American farm industry dependent upon a reliable supply of low-wage, foreign-born workers.

A flood of Central American migrants have fled gang violence, primarily in Honduras and El Salvador and to a lesser extent Guatemala, and thousands are now expected to seek asylum in Mexico.

The photo gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. Twitter handle: @LeslieMazoch