BC-AP News Digest 7 am

NEW & DEVELOPING

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Mass begins at 3:30 p.m.

TOP STORIES

ISRAEL-UNITED NATIONS — The U.S. green light to condemn Israeli settlements has united the U.N. Security Council and could spur moves toward resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but it also poses risks with the incoming Trump administration. By Edith Lederer, Bradley Klapper and Josef Federman. SENT: 750 words, photos.

TRUMP — Donald Trump vows to expand America’s nuclear capacity while simultaneously urging Russia to avoid an “alternate path” away from stability and cooperation. By Vivian Salama. SENT: 670 words, photos.

CARRIE FISHER — Carrie Fisher, beloved by legions of fans for nearly 40 years since she first walked the corridors of a “Star Wars” spacecraft as Princess Leia Organa, is being treated in an intensive care unit after a serious medical emergency on a flight, according to her brother. By Sandy Cohen. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — A South Korean special prosecutor has summoned a jailed friend of impeached President Park Geun-hye, who allegedly exploited her connections with Park to extort money and favors from the country’s largest companies and manipulate government affairs. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 450 words, photos.

IRAQ-CHRISTMAS IN CAMPS — For Iraq’s displaced Christians, the holiday spirit is tinged with a mix of homesickness and despair. They still can’t go home even though their communities have been wrested back from the Islamic State group and they are also haunted by memories of their flight under the cover of darkness to escape the onslaught. By Hamza Hendawi. SENT: 880 words, photos.

SOMALILAND-FADING FRANKINCENSE — ERIGAVO, Somalia — The world’s last intact wild frankincense forests are under threat with the global appetite for essential oils. Overharvesting has led to trees dying off faster than they can replenish, putting the ancient resin trade at risk. By Jason Patinkin. SENT: 600 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

TRACKING SANTA-Q&A — Santa’s on his way: Military helps kids follow fabled flight. SENT: 400 words, photos.

OBAMA CHRISTMAS CARDS-FACT CHECK — A widely shared story claiming President Barack Obama ordered a ban on Christmas cards sent to the military is not true. SENT: 200 words.

FINLAND REINDEER APP— Good news for Rudolph — an app is helping officials reduce the number of reindeer killed in traffic accidents in Finland. It seems to be working where other efforts, including spray painting their antlers with fluorescent colored paint, have failed. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 10 a.m.

FBN–JETS-BOWLES HOSPITALIZED — New York Jets coach Todd Bowles has been hospitalized with what the team says is an “undisclosed illness,” and he did not travel for the game at New England on Saturday. SENT: 375 words, photo, graphic.

FBN–VIKINGS-PLANE STUCK — The Minnesota Vikings’ team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft. SENT: 345 words, photo.

SMELLY PHILLY — Rotten egg smell blankets Philadelphia area. SENT: 130 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

MICHELLE OBAMA-LEGACY — When Michelle Obama leaves the White House next month, just a few days after celebrating her 53rd birthday, she will do so not just as a political figure, but as an international brand. It was a path that friends say she charted largely on her own. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 1,350 words, photos. With abridged version of 900 words; MICHELLE OBAMA-FASHION — Michelle Obama loved fashion, and fashion loved her back; MICHELLE OBAMA-LEGACY FOR KIDS – For some girls, first lady rivals Beyoncé as a role model. (both sent). See separate advisory OBAMA-LEGACY for details of upcoming stories.

NATIONAL

POPULAR VOTE-STATES – Frustrated after seeing another candidate secure the presidency without winning the national popular vote, mostly Democratic lawmakers in several capitols want their states to join a 10-year-old movement to work around the Electoral College. SENT: 800 words, photo.

UNITED STATES-HOLIDAY THREATS — Federal authorities are warning Americans that Islamic State sympathizers are continuing to call for attacks on churches and other holiday gatherings. SENT: 200 words.

INTERNATIONAL

ZIMBABWE-NO CHRISTMAS— Who can afford Christmas? Not this once-prosperous country, where the economy has crashed and people sleep outside banks in the hope of withdrawing what little cash they have amid a currency crisis. By Farai Mutsaka. UPCOMING: 400 words by 9:05 a.m. EST, photos.

SYRIA — As hundreds returned to eastern Aleppo neighborhoods after government forces took full control of Syria’s largest city, rebels left behind a deadly device inside a school. SENT: 130 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing. With: SYRIA-TIMELINE; SYRIA -5 THINGS TO KNOW (all sent).

CAMBODIA-KILLING KEM LEY — A poor farmer’s son turned champion of Cambodia’s have-nots, Kem Ley was killed in a still-unresolved case that has both silenced opposition figures and ignited a pro-democracy surge. Many blame his death murder on the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen, which over the past year has jailed and intimidated critics in apparent moves to retain power after the 2018 general elections. By Denis D. Gray. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

YEMEN-UNSTABLE ADEN — SANAA, Yemen — On a rocky hill overlooking the Arabian Sea in the city of Aden sits the palace of Yemen’s internationally recognized president, one of the few places in the country safe for him and his government; just a 10 minute drive away suicide bombers are striking. SENT: 950 words, photos.

SINGAPORE-US-TEEN ASYLUM SEEKER — A Singaporean teenager whose video posts and blogs mocking his government and its late founder landed him in jail twice has been detained in the U.S., where he is seeking asylum. SENT: 380 words, photo.

VATICAN-ORDER OF MALTA — The Order of Malta, the ancient Roman Catholic aristocratic lay order, has told Pope Francis that his decision to launch an investigation into the ouster of a top official over a condom scandal is “unacceptable.” SENT: 500 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

BKH–HOOSIERS ANNIVERSARY — Three decades after “Hoosiers” inspired millions, the high school team from this rural community in southeastern Indiana and its players remain the biggest stars in town. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

BUSINESS

HOLIDAY SHOPPING-GETTING BY — With food and gas prices low and unemployment down, economists and top retail executives have touted this holiday season as a great time for shoppers. But the economic divide that hourly workers at airports, restaurants and high-end stores see firsthand can be even more stark during the holidays. By Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SPORTS

AVERAGE SALARY — The rise in Major League Baseball’s average salary slowed this year as more players got hurt and wound up on the disabled list, leaving the increase at just under $14,000. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 300 words.

YE-PLAYS OF THE YEAR — Unexpected and teeming with drama: The AP’s top 10 sports plays of the year. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

