Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

06-10-13-20-36

(six, ten, thirteen, twenty, thirty-six)

12-21-22-24-28-45

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-five)

05-08-11-13-18-20-22-33-45-46-50-54-57-58-62-65-68-71-72-73

(five, eight, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three)

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

8-4-2

(eight, four, two)

0-7-3-1

(zero, seven, three, one)

1-7-9-1

(one, seven, nine, one)

03-17-19-30-33-34-37-41-46-54-56-58-63-66-67-69-70-75-78-80

(three, seventeen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty)

12-17-21-34-37-46

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-six)

05-06-08-09-11-14-15-16-18-20-22-23

(five, six, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

05-07-08-09-11-12-14-17-19-20-21-23

(five, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

0-5-6

(zero, five, six)

9-0-3-2

(nine, zero, three, two)

7-8-1-6

(seven, eight, one, six)

7-2-1

(seven, two, one)

5-7-3

(five, seven, three)

05-09-18-22-25, Cash Ball: 19

(five, nine, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Cash Ball: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $715,000

QH-3D-2H-3H-9H

(QH, 3D, 2H, 3H, 9H)

03-08-20-33, Cash Ball: 14, Kicker: 7-1-9-4-1

(three, eight, twenty, thirty-three; Cash Ball: fourteen; Kicker: seven, one, nine, four, one)

4-8-1

(four, eight, one)

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

8-6-6-8

(eight, six, six, eight)

0-4-8-7

(zero, four, eight, seven)

09-20-22-28-30

(nine, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $290,000

26-27-28-31-34-39

(twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

0-7-5

(zero, seven, five)

9-7-2-4

(nine, seven, two, four)

QD-5D-10D-6H-8S

(QD, 5D, 10D, 6H, 8S)

AC-KH-4C-8D-9S

(AC, KH, 4C, 8D, 9S)

11-17-20-35-39, Bonus: 22

(eleven, seventeen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-two)

5-1-6

(five, one, six)

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

5-6-8-4

(five, six, eight, four)

8-4-6-3

(eight, four, six, three)

18-27-30-31-32

(eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two)

04-06-10-20-36-47

(four, six, ten, twenty, thirty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $8.4 million

4-5-4-3

(four, five, four, three)

2-8-7-8

(two, eight, seven, eight)

01-15-18-25-45-46

(one, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, forty-five, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $14 million

2D-9D-3H-4H-8H

(2D, 9D, 3H, 4H, 8H)

5-6-1

(five, six, one)

5-1-6-9

(five, one, six, nine)

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

0-8-4-5

(zero, eight, four, five)

01-11-15-25-26

(one, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

03-12-13-14-15-19-25-28-34-35-39-41-44-54-57-59-65-70-71-76-77-78

(three, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

05-06-08-09-11-14-15-16-18-20-22-23

(five, six, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

05-07-08-09-11-12-14-17-19-20-21-23

(five, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

1-4-7

(one, four, seven)

04-05-09-14-20

(four, five, nine, fourteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

07-13-19-30-32-41

(seven, thirteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

8-3-5

(eight, three, five)

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

0-6-9-6

(zero, six, nine, six)

7-9-9-8

(seven, nine, nine, eight)

02-14-17-21-26

(two, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $85,000

02-04-05-17, Bonus: 9

(two, four, five, seventeen; Bonus: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $19,938

06-15-20-24-44

(six, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000