Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

Month: 11, Day: 19, Year: 63

(Month: eleven; Day: nineteen; Year: sixty-three)

2-7-9

(two, seven, nine)

10-13-14-17-31

(ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

QC-KD-QH-4D-3S

(QC, KD, QH, 4D, 3S)

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

3-7-8-1

(three, seven, eight, one)

05-09-19-30-34, Xtra: 2

(five, nine, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four; Xtra: two)

6-7-4

(six, seven, four)

5-6-7-7

(five, six, seven, seven)

1-0-3

(one, zero, three)

2-6-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, six, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

7-6-8-7, Lucky Sum: 28

(seven, six, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

7-3-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, three, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

4-4-9-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, four, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

02-06-09-13-26-27-28-30-32-33-36-37-39-41-48-58-59-61-63-73

(two, six, nine, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-three)

06-16-17-22-27

(six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

3-2-4-0

(three, two, four, zero)

2-6-4-6

(two, six, four, six)

06-19-28-36-39-44, Kicker: 9-0-6-7-3-7

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: nine, zero, six, seven, three, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $6.7 million

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

6-6-6-5

(six, six, six, five)

8-3-7-9

(eight, three, seven, nine)

5-3-8-9-4

(five, three, eight, nine, four)

4-4-2-8-9

(four, four, two, eight, nine)

05-10-15-25-32

(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

02-08-10-17-28

(two, eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-eight)

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

QC-2C-5H-10H-4S

(QC, 2C, 5H, 10H, 4S)

01-07-09-13-FREE-18-22-27-32

(one, seven, nine, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

09-10-11-17-23-39

(nine, ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-nine)

6-4-2-3

(six, four, two, three)

6-3-6-8

(six, three, six, eight)

8-8-1-0

(eight, eight, one, zero)

03-23-35-51

(three, twenty-three, thirty-five, fifty-one)

05-11-12-23-43

(five, eleven, twelve, twenty-three, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

3-7, Wild: 4

(three, seven; Wild: four)

0-7, Wild: 5

(zero, seven; Wild: five)

0-2-2, Wild: 4

(zero, two, two; Wild: four)

2-3-2, Wild: 5

(two, three, two; Wild: five)

8-1-9-0, Wild: 4

(eight, one, nine, zero; Wild: four)

3-4-8-8, Wild: 5

(three, four, eight, eight; Wild: five)

5-3-8-1-8, Wild: 4

(five, three, eight, one, eight; Wild: four)

9-7-1-7-7, Wild: 5

(nine, seven, one, seven, seven; Wild: five)

03-04-09-16-20

(three, four, nine, sixteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

1-8-9-9

(one, eight, nine, nine)

6-4-7-8

(six, four, seven, eight)

14-15-20-29-33, Extra: 21

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Extra: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

02-16-29-32-33, Power-Up: 2

(two, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)

9-3-6

(nine, three, six)

9-0-3

(nine, zero, three)

5-0-3-1

(five, zero, three, one)

8-1-9-3

(eight, one, nine, three)

01-18-19-22-29

(one, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $39,000

1-8-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, eight, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

0-0-4, Lucky Sum: 4

(zero, zero, four; Lucky Sum: four)

8-2-4

(eight, two, four)

0-0-6-9, Lucky Sum: 15

(zero, zero, six, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-7-6-8, Lucky Sum: 30

(nine, seven, six, eight; Lucky Sum: thirty)

5-8-9-0

(five, eight, nine, zero)