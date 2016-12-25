Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

JS-6C-9C-2D-7H

04-05-07-08-12-13-14-15-17-18

02-05-09-11-12-13-14-17-19-20

7-8-5

03-17-30-31-34

Estimated jackpot: $64,000

02-11-12-18-31-32

8-0-3

8-9-5

2-2-8-2

4-7-5-3

05-09-21-30-37

Estimated jackpot: $95,000

5-7-2

2-7-4

2-6-1-4

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:48.55

Estimated jackpot: $146,000

05-16-21-31-32

Estimated jackpot: $737,000

02-18-31-35-39, Mega Ball: 2

14-16-21-23-32

09-10-14-15-18-23

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

8-7-3

0-2-8

04-05-27-33-34

02-05-08-15-17-18-21-22

01-03-06-08-10-11-13-18

4-2-5

9-2-1

2-2-1-3

6-1-5-3

9-9-4

7-2-0

9-3-5-8

1-9-1-6

6-6-8

1-9-7

5-4-2-3

1-4-8-7

1-7-2-0-1

4-1-4-4-2

9-5

0-6

6-7-0

6-6-4

6-2-1-4

4-2-6-8

6-7-0-7-2

9-1-6-0-2

AH-10D-2H-5H-8S

01-04-05-08-10-11-12-13-15-16-17-24

01-02-04-08-09-10-11-12-13-19-21-24

01-02-05-10-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-24

03-04-05-08-09-10-14-17-18-20-21-22

5-1-8

4-5-4

2-1-5-6

9-9-1-4-3

0-9-8-3-1

5-1-2

4-8-5

19-20-26-28-31

18-22-33-39-42-52, Extra Shot: 6

Estimated jackpot: $5.75 million

05-11-20-37-44

02-20-24-34-35

Estimated jackpot: $100,000