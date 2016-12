The following story has moved as this week’s Monday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report:

TRUMP CAMPAIGN PROMISES — From installing Wall Street executives in his Cabinet to avoiding news conferences, Donald Trump is adopting some of the same behavior for which he criticized Hillary Clinton during their fiery presidential campaign. A look at what Trump said then — and what he’s doing now. By Lisa Lerer. SENT: 900 words, photos.

The AP