Official: Mexico could leave NAFTA if not satisfied

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Economy Secretary says his country could leave the North American Free Trade Agreement if talks on re-negotiating it are unsatisfactory.

Ildefonso Guajardo tells the Televisa network that his country will be in a weak position at talks with U.S. President Donald Trump unless Mexico makes it clear it won’t accept just anything in order to preserve the three-nation trade pact.

Guajardo says “it would be impossible to sell something here at home unless it has clear benefits for Mexico.”

Guajardo said Tuesday that “if we are going to go for something that is less than what we have, it makes no sense to stay.”

Trump has pledged to renegotiate the pact between the U.S., Mexico and Canada and slap tariffs on imports.