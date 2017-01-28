BC-AP News Digest 3:20 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.

—————-

TOP STORIES

—————-

TRUMP — President Donald Trump bars all refugees from entering the United States for four months — and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely — declaring the ban necessary to prevent “radical Islamic terrorists” from entering the nation. By Ken Thomas. SENT: 940 words, photos, video. With TRUMP-REFUGEES-THE LATEST; TRUMP-RECENTLY ARRIVED REFUGEES —Refugees in the U.S. wish more focus on Syria, less on closing US doors; TRUMP-SYRIAN REFUGEES — Syrian refugees scattered throughout the Middle East and Europe find themselves with more questions about their future. UPCOMING: 900 words by 9 a.m.

TRUMP-DIPLOMATIC DEBUT — Trump’s diplomatic debut has been uneven — he’s both alarmed and reassured international partners, while picking fights and then quickly backing away from them. By Julie Pace and Vivian Salama. SENT: 960 words, photos, video. With TRUMP-RUSSIA — Trump’s first conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office is sparking concern among European allies. SENT: 510 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from noon call.

YEMEN-MIGRANTS — Despite Yemen’s civil war, migrants from the Horn of Africa are streaming in, hoping to make their way to wealthy Saudi Arabia. Instead, they often meet torture, rape and imprisonment at the hands of smugglers. By Maad al-Zikry and Maggie Michael. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 7:30 a.m., photos, video.

GBT RIGHTS-NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina’s governor insists there are enough votes to kill the state’s “bathroom bill.” But a survey by The Associated Press and eight North Carolina newspapers shows less than a third of lawmakers are willing to publicly commit to that stance. UPCOMING: 600 words by noon.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN — Serena Williams has won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, and her sister was right there on court to give her a congratulatory hug. With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era. By Sports Writer John Pye. SENT: 650 words, photos.

————————————-

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

————————————-

OBIT-JOHN HURT — John Hurt, Oscar nominated for “The Elephant Man” dies at 77. SENT: 630 words, photos.

LUNAR NEW YEAR-CHICKEN FEET — At the start of the lunar Year of the Rooster, families in China will munch on “phoenix claws,” the Chinese name for chicken feet. SENT: 440 words, photos.

BRITAIN KING GEORGE —Documents from King George III — America’s last king and widely regarded as having been insane — are going online. SENT: 340 words, photo.

OBIT-PEARL HARBOR DIVER — Ken Hartle, who as a Navy diver during World War II had the grim task of retrieving bodies from ships sunk by the Japanese at Pearl Harbor, has died. He was 103. SENT: 620 words.

OBIT-BARBARA HALE — ‘Perry Mason’ actress Barbara Hale dies at 94. SENT: 700 words.

——————–

INTERNATIONAL

———————

BRITAIN-MAY’S GAMBLE — British Prime Minister Theresa May wanted her meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to revitalize the trans-Atlantic “special relationship.” She got her wish — delighting those who think Trump’s presidency will be good for Britain but alarming others who loathe the brash Republican populist. SENT: 750 words, photos.

FRANCE-ELECTION — Hard-left Socialist rebel Benoit Hamon heads into France’s left-wing presidential primary runoff as a surprising favorite to beat pro-business pragmatist Manuel Valls, in a vote that will realign France’s unpredictable presidential campaign. SENT: 630 words, photos.

———————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————

TRUMP-CYBERSECURITY — It’s unclear how President Donald Trump will respond to cyberspace threats, which transcend traditional borders and make it easier and cheaper than ever for foreigners to attack the U.S. By Tami Abdollah. SENT: 590 words, photo.

CONGRESS-REPUBLICANS — House Republicans are on track to overturn a handful of rules finalized in President Barack Obama’s final months in office. Those rules deal with climate change, federal contracting and background checks for gun ownership. SENT: 900 words, photo.

MARCH FOR LIFE — The March for Life, a familiar ritual in Washington after more than four decades, but this year, abortion opponents have political momentum on their side. Vice President Mike Pence lends his newly minted star power, promising the triumphant crowd that more victories await. By Ben Nuckols. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

————-

NATIONAL

————

CHICAGO POLICE — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he is on a waiting list for a kidney transplant because of a condition he has been dealing with for 32 years. SENT: 500 words, photos.

GRASS CARP-GREAT LAKES — Invasive grass carp have reached three of the Great Lakes and pose a significant environmental risk there, but time remains to prevent them from getting out of hand, according to a scientific analysis. SENT: 550 words, photo.

————-

SPORTS

————-

AUSTRALIAN OPEN-MEN’S FINAL — As Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won match after match at the Australian Open, making their unlikely way through opposite sides of the draw, tennis fans couldn’t help but look ahead. SENT: 700 words, photos.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Alexandra Olson can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact [email protected] or call 877-836-9477.