BC-AP News Digest 6:20 pm

Adds: DELTA-FLIGHTS GROUNDED, FRANCE-ART HEIST, MARIJUANA-MAINE, CARDINALS-ASTROS HACKING.

Deletes: TRUMP-ATTORNEYS GENERAL — Will not move this cycle.

TOP STORIES

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-FALLOUT — In a remarkable sign of early discord, President Donald Trump’s key Cabinet advisers — as well as Republican congressional leaders — distance themselves from the White House’s controversial refugee and immigration ban, claiming they were not consulted and were blindsided by the timing. By White House Correspondent Julie Pace. UPCOMING: 920 words, photos, video by 6:30 p.m.

TRUMP — Defiant in the face of international backlash, President Trump heads into his second week in office defending his sweeping immigration order. By Catherine Lucey and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 940 words, photos, video. WITH: TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-FACT CHECK — How many were affected?; OBAMA-TRUMP — Former President Obama praises protesters (both sent).

TRUMP-WHO’S IN CHARGE — President Trump moves to concentrate major decision-making in the hands of a few close aides, even reorganizing national security meetings to include a political adviser. By Ken Thomas. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 7 p.m.

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-LEGAL — The legal fight over President Trump’s refugee ban is likely to turn on the extent of the president’s authority to control access to America’s borders and whether targeting people from a particular region in the world violates the Constitution. By Sadie Gurman and Eric Tucker. SENT: 660 words, photos.

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-LIMBO — Thousands of people are stuck in limbo days after President Donald Trump barred travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. By John Rogers. SENT: 800 words, photos. WITH: TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-SUPPORTERS — In the states that propelled Trump to the White House, his fans are all but giddy over his refugee ban. SENT: 810 words, photos by 4 p.m.; TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-INTERPRETERS — Combat veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan say they are outraged at Trump’s refugee ban. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, video by 7 p.m.

CANADA-MOSQUE SHOOTING — The 27-year-old suspect in an attack against Muslims at a Quebec City mosque is charged with six counts of first degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. Alexandre Bissonnette is known for taking right-wing, nationalist positions and supporting the French far-right party of Marine Le Pen. By Tracey Lindeman and Rob Gillies. SENT: 860 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing. WITH: CANADA-MOSQUE SHOOTNG-THE LATEST.

FRANCE-ART HEIST — A co-defendant in one of the world’s biggest art heists testifies that he threw away five art masterpieces, worth more than $100 million, that were easily and dramatically stolen from a Paris museum by a thief nicknamed “the spider-man.” The five paintings stolen from the Museum of Modern Art in 2010, including a Picasso, a Matisse, a Modigliani, a Braque and a Fernand Leger, have never been found. By Philippe Sotto. Upcoming: 500 words, photos by 7 p.m.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

PEOPLE-KAL PENN — Actor, former Obama aide Kal Penn raises $500K for refugees. SENT: 130 words, photo.

MARIJUANA-MAINE — In Maine, it’s now OK to possess and grow marijuana, as the first tangible results of state voters’ decision to legalize marijuana take effect. SENT: 500 words, photo.

DELTA-FLIGHTS GROUNDED — Delta Air Lines, recovering from a weekend technology outage, cancels more flights but says that the issue has been resolved. SENT: 500 words, photos.

TV-BEE-DC DINNER — Samantha Bee plans counter White House Correspondents Dinner. SENT: 130 words, photo.

STARBUCKS-VOICE ORDERING — Starbucks launches voice ordering via app, Amazon’s Alexa. SENT: 130 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

TRUMP-SECRETARY OF STATE — Rex Tillerson passes Senate test vote on his secretary of state nomination. SENT: 730 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-JORDAN — Jordanian King Abdullah II’s visit to Washington this week tests President Trump’s ability to maintain key Arab alliances while cracking down on immigration from some Muslim countries. By Josh Lederman. SENT: 690 words, photos, video.

NATIONAL

GEORGE HW BUSH-HOSPITALIZED — Former President George H.W. Bush IS released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks. SENT: 140 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing.

AIRPORT SHOOTING-FLORIDA — One by one, a judge details the 22 charges against an Alaskan man accused of killing five people and wounding six others in the Florida airport shooting spree. Then, Esteban Santiago pleads not guilty. SENT: 410 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing.

MISSOURI EXECUTION — A Missouri man convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998 is asking the courts to spare his life a day before his scheduled execution. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BAILING OUT STRANGERS — Activists who say poor people are unfairly languishing in jails because they can’t afford to post cash bail are increasingly taking a new approach: Bailing out strangers. SENT: 930 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

TRUMP-MIDEAST-ANALYSIS — Trump’s travel ban comes as Mideast security and economic ties become ever-more valuable. SENT: 1,060 words, photos. WITH: TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-IRAQ — Iraqi lawmakers call for ban on Americans after Trump order (sent); TRUMP-REFUGEES-THE LATEST.

BRITAIN-TRUMP VISIT — President Donald Trump’s order barring U.S. entry to people from seven majority Muslim nations is “divisive, discriminatory and wrong,” British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SYRIA — Syria warns of safe zones for civilians that U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in creating, saying it would have to come in coordination with the Syrian government, otherwise it would be unsafe and violate the Arab nation’s sovereignty. SENT: 750 words, photos.

RUSSIA-SANCTIONS WINNERS — Donald Trump’s gentler tone on Russia has many in this country hopeful for an end to sanctions. But for some, particularly farmers, it’s bad news — they won big when Russia banned imports of food products from the West. SENT: 940 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

BUSINESS

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-BUSINESS — Major corporations are criticizing President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and donating money to organization fighting the order in court — a strong reaction to one of the key actions taken by the new administration in its first week in office. SENT: 950 words, photo.

SCIENCE/HEALTH

SCHOOL SHOOTINGS — School shootings rise when the economy tanks, according to a new study of U.S. schools, even as violent crime in general appears to be unaffected. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 350 words, photo.

EXERCISING OLD BRAINS — Even in your 70s and beyond, simple activities including web-surfing, playing bridge and socializing can stave off mental decline, new research says. By Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 400 words, photo.

ENTERTAINMENT

GALENTINE’S DAY — Thanks to the TV show “Parks and Reaction,” real-life women are marking a made-up holiday around Valentine’s Day. It’s called Galentine’s Day and has women gathering around the country in celebration of, well, themselves. SENT: 680 words, photo.

SPORTS

FBN–SUPER BOWL-BOSTON AND RYAN — The enemies list is long in New England, and grows daily with each tweet that dares to doubt Tom Brady’s supremacy or coach Bill Belichick’s ethics. But one opponent who has escaped the fury is Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who has much goodwill in New England from his days at Boston College. SENT: 670 words, photos.

CARDINALS-ASTROS HACKING — The St. Louis Cardinals have been stripped of their top two picks in this year’s amateur draft and ordered to give them to Houston along with $2 million as compensation for hacking the Astros email system and scouting database. SENT: 730 words, photos.

