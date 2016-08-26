OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
08-30-35-36-42, Lucky Ball: 7
(eight, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
0-4-0
(zero, four, zero)
4-9-5
(four, nine, five)
3-0-5-2
(three, zero, five, two)
7-8-0-0
(seven, eight, zero, zero)
7-7-6-2-7
(seven, seven, six, two, seven)
7-6-0-9-7
(seven, six, zero, nine, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
03-06-08-31-38
(three, six, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000