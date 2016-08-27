Cleveland council leader rejects merger proposal with suburb

CLEVELAND (AP) — The head of Cleveland’s City Council is rejecting a merger proposal coming from the city council in one of Ohio’s poorest cities.

Cleveland council President Kevin Kelley says the proposal has too many conditions including one that would keep all current East Cleveland council members employed.

Officials in East Cleveland are exploring the idea of being annexed by neighboring Cleveland because it has gone years without being able to pay for basic services.

East Cleveland has struggled to pay city workers, fix its streets and plow snow.

Kelley tells Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2bLtFLc ) that he’s still open to the idea of a merger but not the one the proposed now.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com