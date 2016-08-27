Ohio city moves forward with medical marijuana moratorium

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city is pushing forward with a medical marijuana moratorium ahead of the state’s forthcoming medical marijuana program.

WEWS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2bEp6iJ ) Avon Lake’s safety committee voted Wednesday to move forward with a moratorium that allows it to hold off on granting building permits or certificates permitting the cultivation, processing or sale of the drug for six months.

The move wouldn’t ban the use of prescribed medical marijuana.

Committee Chair David Kos says they don’t want to issue any permits they could regret and the move gives them some breathing room. He says the state law was put through without a lot of input from individual municipalities.

Brooklyn and Lakewood have also adopted similar moratoriums. Those cities say they need more time to plan. North Olmsted and Sheffield Village are also considering moratoriums.

___

Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com