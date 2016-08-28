Headstone of Civil War soldier to be fixed after 154 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A relative of a Civil War soldier who was misidentified when he was buried at a cemetery more than a century ago has asked officials to correct the mistake.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2bzX8Ji ) reports that Confederate soldier Augustus Beckmann was fatally wounded in the Battle of Shiloh on April 7, 1862. But he was buried at the Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery in Columbus under the wrong name, A. Bergman, and company.

Beckmann’s brother’s great-great-grandson, Greg Beckman, discovered the error when he visited Camp Chase last Memorial Day with his son. He put together the necessary documentation and asked the National Cemetery Administration to fix the headstone. He recently learned that the change had been approved.

A spokeswoman for the administration says approved stones are typically in place within 60 days.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com