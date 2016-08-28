Biden headed to Clinton rally in Youngstown on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden is headed to northeast Ohio to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The Clinton campaign says exact details of Biden’s trip Thursday will be released soon. He’s expected to attend an event in the Mahoning Valley centered in Youngstown and another in Cleveland.

The region is considered critical to winning Ohio, a key political battleground. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been in both Akron and Youngstown this month.

Large numbers of Democrats in Mahoning County crossed over this spring to vote in the Republican primary — raising the possibility the blue-collar county, once a Democratic stronghold, could go for Trump this fall.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik), then a presidential candidate, defeated Trump and other Republicans in Ohio’s GOP primary.