Cliffs reaches deal with union at Minnesota, Michigan mines

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Cliffs Natural Resources has reached a tentative contract with Steelworkers at iron mines in Minnesota and Michigan.

The agreement announced Friday covers about 2,000 employees. Terms were not released, pending a ratification vote.

The Mesabi Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2brT5OQ ) this is the third and final agreement between the United Steelworkers and Iron Range mining companies, ending more than a year of negotiations. It ratified contracts with ArcelorMittal in June and U.S. Steel in February.

This deal is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2015. It covers workers at United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, Hibbing Taconite, and the Empire and Tilden mines in Michigan.

Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves says the contract is fair and equitable.

Steelworkers District 11 assistant director John Rebrovich says it allows both sides to focus on their future.