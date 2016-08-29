Kasich returns to mingle with backers, endorse in gov’s race

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich is returning to New Hampshire for the first time since taking second place in the state’s Republican presidential primary.

Kasich will mingle with supporters and weigh in on the Republican gubernatorial primary. He’s backing Chris Sununu, the brother of former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu, a top Kasich ally. Kasich is campaigning with Republicans across the country but hasn’t endorsed any other non-incumbents in contested primaries.

Kasich is making his love for New Hampshire clear, prompting speculation he’ll run for president again. His second-place finish in the state’s February primary allowed him to stay in the GOP primary contest but largely failed to launch him into the top tier of candidates. He was the last Trump opponent to drop out but won only his home state.