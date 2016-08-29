Crews cleaning up mud and debris from storms in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — Crews continued to clean up mud and debris from storms that rolled through parts of Ohio and flooded some roads.

A few schools in the Cincinnati area were closed Monday because of flooding and storm damage.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say between 3 to 5 inches of rain fell within a couple of hours in the Cincinnati area Sunday night. Parts of Interstate 71 and numerous other roads in the area were closed for a time due to high water, and several vehicles were stranded. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was helping about 30 people displaced by the flooding.

The Cincinnati area was expected to have partly cloudy skies Monday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.