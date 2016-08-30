GOP to revisit 2010 sting in anti-Strickland web push

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans are pulling the gloves off to retain Rob Portman in one of the most competitive, expensive Senate races this year.

That means revisiting more of rival Ted Strickland’s time as governor, which is already featured in ads filling Ohio airwaves.

Included in a new web ad campaign is a largely forgotten 2010 scandal involving prison workers at the Governor’s Residence that all but evaporated when Democrat Strickland lost re-election.

The GOP campaign is also revisiting a controversy over Strickland’s use of state-issued airplanes to shuttle him short distances in Columbus.

State Republican chair Matt Borges says the scandals highlight Strickland’s incompetence as governor.

Strickland spokesman David Bergstein says the prison program’s problems went back decades and Republicans are distracting from Portman’s agenda benefiting the rich and powerful.