Ohio Daybook

Monday, Aug. 29 10:00 AM OHROC and Ohio GOP highlight Ohio state Rep. Jeff Rezabek’s ‘accomplishments in the House’ – Ohio House Republican Organizational Committee and Ohio Republican Party hold press conference to ‘highlight the stark contrast between Ohio state Rep. Jeff Rezabek and his challenger David Sparks’, and ‘call attention to past comments by Sparks that include lewd and sexually explicit language toward women, as well as comments about drug use.’ Participants include Ohio state Rep. Jeff Rezabek, Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald, and Ohio House Republican members

Location: Dayton Racquet Club, 40 N. Main Street, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.ohroc.com/ https://twitter.com/OhioHouseGOP

Contacts: OHROC [email protected]

Monday, Aug. 29 10:00 AM Ohio Tax Credit Authority meeting

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 S High St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Stephanie Gostomski Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 466 6619

Monday, Aug. 29 11:30 AM GOP New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate Chris Sununu on campaign trail with Ohio Gov. Kasich – Republican New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate Chris Sununu campaigns in New Hampshire with Ohio Governor John Kasich, with events including press conference with former Republican Senator John Sununu, New Hampshire Legislative Office Bldg, 33 North State St, Concord, NH (11:30 AM EDT) and downtown walk in Exeter with New Hampshire State Senator Russell Prescott, starting at 11 Court St, Exeter, NH (12:45 PM EDT)

Location: Concord http://www.chrissununu.com/

Contacts: Chris Sununu for Governor [email protected]

Open press

Monday, Aug. 29 6:00 PM Amber Tamblyn campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Actress Amber Tamblyn (‘General Hospital’, ‘Joan of Arcadia’) campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, attending an organizing office opening, where she and supporters discuss Hillary Clinton’s ‘agenda for supporting the local economy compared with Donald Trump’s plan to give large tax breaks to the wealthy’

Location: 224 Park Ave., Hamilton, OH Hamilton www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Rachel Harvey Katz Hillary for America [email protected]

Tuesday, Aug. 30 8:30 AM Abercrombie & Fitch: Q2 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Hampton Carney Paul Wilmot Communications [email protected] 1 212 206 7447

Tuesday, Aug. 30 1:30 PM Akron Mayor Horrigan kicks off University of Akron 2016 football season – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan kicks off University of Akron 2016 football season with press conference with Zips’ Director of Athletics Larry Williams and head coach Terry Bowden

Location: InfoCision Stadium, 373 E. Exchange Street, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Christine R. Curry City of Akron [email protected] 1 330 375 2209

Tuesday, Aug. 30 5:30 PM Candidate for Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Dreihaus speaks at event – Candidate for Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Dreihaus speaks at House Party hosted by Brian Garry and the Host Committee, discussing her ‘great plans for the future of Hamilton County’

Location: 128 Lafayette Lane, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.denisedriehaus.com/ https://twitter.com/DeniseDriehaus

Contacts: Beverly Thomas MCR Marketing [email protected] Michael Ramundo MCR Marketing [email protected]

Tuesday, Aug. 30 6:30 PM Ohio bicentennial farm recognized at Morrow County Fair – Ohio Department of Agriculture representatives and supporters of agriculture honor wetland family before the Morrow County Fair’s King and Queen Presentation. * The Swetland family has maintained their farm for 200 years

Location: Morrow County Fairgrounds, 195 South Main Street, Mt. Gilead, OH http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg

Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture [email protected] 1 614 752 9817

Tuesday, Aug. 30 6:30 PM AARP Ohio host ‘Take a Stand’ Cleveland field office opening – AARP Ohio host grand opening of the Cleveland field office for their ‘Take a Stand’ campaign, a national effort focused on ‘holding each presidential candidate accountable for a plan to address the future of Social Security and demands that the candidates share the specific details of their plan with voters throughout the entire campaign season’

Location: 14200 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH Lakewood http://www.aarp.org https://twitter.com/AARP

Contacts: Zach Bernstein AARP 1 917 637 0030

To RSVP, call 216.973.5966 or email [email protected]

Tuesday, Aug. 30 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q2 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Hampton Carney Paul Wilmot Communications [email protected] 1 212 206 7447

Tuesday, Aug. 30 The Wendy’s Company: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys

Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy’s Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 764 3311

Wednesday, Aug. 31 8:00 AM Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority meeting – Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority meeting to consider acceptance of Federal Aviation Administration grant

Location: at One Maritime Plaza, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.toledoportauthority.org/

Contacts: Connie Sobczak Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority [email protected]

Wednesday, Aug. 31 9:00 AM Ohio Board of Building Standards Residential Construction Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Division of Industrial Compliance, 6606 Tussing Road, Training Room 3, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce

Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Ohio Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 995 5791

Wednesday, Aug. 31 4:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Panera Bread, 300 W. Lane Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications [email protected] 1 614 283 6751

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Sleigh Bells begin North American tour in wake of Demi Lovato copyright lawsuit – Sleigh Bells begin North American tour * Band members Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller recently filed a complaint in California federal court alleging that Demi Lovato’s song ‘Stars’, taken from her fifth album ‘Confident’, contains similarities to their 2010 track ‘Infinity Guitars’ that ‘transcend the realm of coincidence’. The lawsuit names Lovato, UMG Recordings and producers Carl Falk and Rami Yacoub as defendants

Location: Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, 15711 Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH Cleveland https://twitter.com/sleighbells

Contacts: Jen Appel Grandstand Media & Management [email protected]

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Hillary Clinton addresses The American Legion National Convention – The American Legion National Convention continues, with today’s speakers including 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton * Republican nominee Donald Trump speaks tomorrow

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.legion.org https://twitter.com/AmericanLegion

Contacts: The American Legion press [email protected] 1 317 630 1253

