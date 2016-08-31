Sheriff: Man shoots couple just after kids get on school bus

HOLLAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities near Toledo say a man shot two of his neighbors just after they put their children on a school bus. They say he then set fire to their home and shot himself.

All three have been taken to a hospital Tuesday but their conditions haven’t been released.

The suspect’s girlfriend told media outlets in Toledo that she saw her boyfriend shoot the couple before shooting himself in the head.

She says there had been an ongoing dispute between the neighbors and her boyfriend.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office says the couple was found shot at the street corner near the bus stop in the village of Holland.

The fire apparently was put out within an hour of a 911 call about the shooting.