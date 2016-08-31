Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Wednesday, Aug. 31 8:00 AM Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority meeting – Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority meeting to consider acceptance of Federal Aviation Administration grant

Location: at One Maritime Plaza, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.toledoportauthority.org/

Contacts: Connie Sobczak Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority [email protected]

Wednesday, Aug. 31 9:00 AM Ohio Board of Building Standards Residential Construction Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Division of Industrial Compliance, 6606 Tussing Road, Training Room 3, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce

Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Ohio Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 995 5791

Wednesday, Aug. 31 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown attends groundbreaking event in Ohio – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown attends groundbreaking ceremony for Dana’s new axle manufacturing plant, alongside Lucas County, OH, Commissioner Pete Gerken, Toledo, OH, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority’s Paul Toth, and company leadership

Location: Overland Industrial Park, 930 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH Toledo brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Tamika Turner Sen. Brown press [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978

Wednesday, Aug. 31 11:00 AM CANCELED: Consul General of France Vincent Floreani presebts WWII veterans with French Legion of Honor medal – CANCELED: Consul General of France Vincent Floreani presents World War II veteran Walter Miller with the Legion d’Honneur, the highest decoration in France, for Miller’s combat service

Location: 3300 Mercy Health Blvd., Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.e-mercy.com/ https://twitter.com/mercy_health

Contacts: Nanette Bentley Mercy Health Cincinnati [email protected] 1 513 952 4713

Wednesday, Aug. 31 12:00 PM Advocates demonstrate to ‘demand action on U.S. Supreme Court vacancy’ – Advocates, dressed in judicial robes, demonstrate outside the Ohio Supreme Court Building to ‘demand action on U.S. Supreme Court vacancy.’ Participants include former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown and former Democratic Rep. Mary Jo Kilroy

Location: Ohio Supreme Court Building, 65 S. Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.progressohio.org https://twitter.com/progressohio

Contacts: Sandy Theis ProgressOhio [email protected] 1 614 940 0131

Wednesday, Aug. 31 12:00 PM Action in Ohio calling for Senate to act on Merrick Garland SCOTUS nomination – Community groups call for the Senate to act on the nomination of Chief Judge Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court, with constituents in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Florida, Iowa, New Hampshire, Texas, Wisconsin and Ohio calling on senators to ‘do their jobs’. In Ohio, former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown and former Rep. Mary Jo Kilroy speak at press conference

Location: Ohio Supreme Court Bldg., 65 S. Front St., Columbus, OH Columbus www.americanprogress.org https://twitter.com/amprog

Contacts: Beatriz Lopez Center for American Progress [email protected] 1 202 741 6255

Contact: Sandy Theis, 614-940-0131

Wednesday, Aug. 31 3:30 PM Monaco’s Prince Albert II delivers lecture on climate change at OSU – Monaco’s Prince Albert II visits Ohio State University to deliver a lecture on climate change, biodiversity, and access to clean water

Location: Mershon Auditorium, 1871 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Gina Langen Ohio State University [email protected] 1 614 688 4423

Wednesday, Aug. 31 4:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Panera Bread, 300 W. Lane Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Wednesday, Aug. 31 4:30 PM Dayton City Commission work session – Dayton City Commission work session, featuring a Finance Committee Briefing and the Parking Consultant Report. Work session is followed by a City Commission meeting

Location: City Hall, 101 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Rashella Lavender City of Dayton Clerk of Commission 1 937 333 3636

Wednesday, Aug. 31 7:30 PM Senate candidate Ted Strickland campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Democratic candidate for Senate former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, attending the opening of a coordinated organizing office. After the office opening, Strickland and supporters ‘contrast 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s willingness to empower fringe elements on the right and mainstream hate with Clinton’s vision for a united America that is stronger together’

Location: 118 N Columbus St, Lancaster, OH Lancaster www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications [email protected] 1 614 283 6751

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Sleigh Bells begin North American tour in wake of Demi Lovato copyright lawsuit – Sleigh Bells begin North American tour * Band members Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller recently filed a complaint in California federal court alleging that Demi Lovato’s song ‘Stars’, taken from her fifth album ‘Confident’, contains similarities to their 2010 track ‘Infinity Guitars’ that ‘transcend the realm of coincidence’. The lawsuit names Lovato, UMG Recordings and producers Carl Falk and Rami Yacoub as defendants

Location: Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, 15711 Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH Cleveland https://twitter.com/sleighbells

Contacts: Jen Appel Grandstand Media & Management [email protected]

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Hillary Clinton addresses The American Legion National Convention – The American Legion National Convention continues, with today’s speakers including 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton * Republican nominee Donald Trump speaks tomorrow

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.legion.org https://twitter.com/AmericanLegion

Contacts: The American Legion press [email protected] 1 317 630 1253

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 01 10:15 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Childhood League Center construction site – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Childhood League Center construction site to highlight ‘the public-private partnership that made the project possible’

Location: 674 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected]

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 01 10:00 AM Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation annual Fallen Workers Memorial service – Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation annual Fallen Workers Memorial service, honoring the memory of those who lost their lives as a result of a workplace injury. Speakers include BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison, and President/CEO Gordon Gough

Location: William Green Bldg, 30 W. Spring St., Columbus, OH Columbus https://www.ohiobwc.com/ https://twitter.com/OhioBWC

Contacts: Melissa Vince BWC Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 466 2956

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 01 Bad Boy Family Reunion tour launches in Ohio – Bad Boy Family Reunion tour launches, featuring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aka Puff Daddy, Lil’ Kim, Mase, Faith Evans, Mario Winans, 112, Total, Carl Thomas, The Lox and French Montana * The tour was originally scheduled to kick off in August, but was delayed to allow Diddy more time to recover from shoulder surgery

Location: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH Columbus https://twitter.com/BadBoyEnt

Contacts: Michael Cohen PMK-BNC Public Relations [email protected]

Thursday, Sep. 01 11:00 AM Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio. Agenda includes public events at UAW 1714, 2121 Salt Springs Rd, Warren (11:00 AM EDT) and UAW Local 1005 Hall, 5615 Chevrolet Blvd, Parma (5:45 PM EDT), where he ‘lays out the high stakes of November’s election’ and urges Ohians to support Clinton and ‘her vision for an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top’ * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republican Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election

Location: Cleveland Warren www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open to the public at 9:30 AM EDT (Warren) and 3:45 PM EDT (Parma)

Thursday, Sep. 01 12:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, with a rally in Wilmington * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election

Location: Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, OH Wilmington www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again [email protected] 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226

Doors open 9:00 AM

Thursday, Sep. 01 2:30 PM OSU dedicates special chair honoring POW and MIA soldiers – Ohio State University dedicates special chair in Ohio Stadium that honors POW and MIA soldiers. The special chair ‘will always remain empty in honor of the sacrifices of those who have served but not returned’

Location: Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Amy Murray Ohio State University press [email protected] 1 614 292 8385

Thursday, Sep. 01 Donald Trump addresses The American Legion National Convention – The American Legion National Convention concludes, with today’s speakers including 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.legion.org https://twitter.com/AmericanLegion

Contacts: The American Legion press [email protected] 1 317 630 1253

Thursday, Sep. 01 AFLAC: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 706 596 3264

Thursday, Sep. 01 FirstEnergy Corp: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp

Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 384 3859

Thursday, Sep. 01 JM Smucker Co: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=77952&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Sonal P. Robinson J. M. Smucker Investor Relations 1 330 682 3000

Thursday, Sep. 01 Kroger Co: Q2 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 762 4969

