Study: Ohio’s abortion pill law led to worse health outcomes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A study suggests Ohio’s restrictions on the so-called abortion pill led to a higher rate of side effects, more doctor visits and additional medical treatment for patients.

The law took effect in 2011 after a series of legal disputes.

It initially required providers to follow outdated protocols that federal regulators approved for the drug mifepristone. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidelines at the time contained a higher, more expensive dosage. The FDA revised the drug’s protocol in March, allowing Ohio providers to update the treatment regimen.

Researchers analyzed the law’s impact on medical abortion before and after it took effect.

They found more women who took the drug after the law went into effect required additional treatment to complete their abortion.

The results were published Tuesday in PLOS Medicine.