Media challenging ruling keeping Bundy case documents secret

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Media organizations are challenging a federal magistrate judge’s order that keeps many documents secret in the Nevada criminal case involving rancher Cliven Bundy and a 2014 armed standoff with government agents.

An attorney representing The Associated Press, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Nevada newspaper publisher Battle Born Media argues that openness is particularly important in a case involving people who’ve been critical of the government.

Documents submitted Monday respond to prosecutors’ filings last week endorsing U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen’s order.

The judge said last month she found a “credible risk” that public disclosure of documents turned over by prosecutors to attorneys for 19 defendants might be used to intimidate or influence potential witnesses.

Two men have pleaded guilty since then.

Trial is scheduled for the others in February.