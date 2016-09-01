OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-04-16-25-36-45, Kicker: 8-5-3-6-1-4
(one, four, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-five; Kicker: eight, five, three, six, one, four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
Estimated jackpot: $92 million
4-8-8
(four, eight, eight)
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
6-2-1-8
(six, two, one, eight)
2-3-3-8
(two, three, three, eight)
8-9-9-4-1
(eight, nine, nine, four, one)
2-2-8-6-5
(two, two, eight, six, five)
05-10-24-56-61, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(five, ten, twenty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
09-10-16-29-31
(nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000