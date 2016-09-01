United Taconite resumes pellet production on Iron Range

EVELETH, Minn. (AP) — United Taconite has resumed producing pellets on northeastern Minnesota’s Iron Range.

Cleveland-based Cliffs Natural Resources earlier announced it would restart operations in August at its United Taconite mining facilities, two months earlier than previously announced. WDIO-TV (http://bit.ly/2bGR27K) reports production resumed this week.

The mine in Eveleth and the processing plant in nearby Forbes were idled in August 2015 amid a global steel industry slump blamed on Chinese dumping of cheap subsidized steel. Nearly 500 people at United Taconite were laid off for nearly a year.

Cliffs announced the early restart after reaching a contract with U.S. Steel Canada to supply the majority of its iron ore pellet requirements for the second half of this year. That follows a 10-year supply agreement with another major steelmaker, ArcelorMittal.

Information from: WDIO-TV, http://www.wdio.com