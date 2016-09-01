The Latest: Biden says Trump shouldn’t have nuclear codes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential election (all times EDT):

12:45 p.m.

Vice President Joe Biden says Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is irresponsible and shouldn’t be given access to the United States’ nuclear codes.

Biden was speaking to about 250 people at a United Auto Workers union hall near Youngstown in Ohio’s Mahoning Valley, an area of this bellwether state where Trump showed considerable strength during the Republican primary.

It’s the second time Biden has campaigned for Clinton.

While Biden repeated throughout the speech that Clinton “gets it” when it comes to the middle class, he largely concentrated on the role of unions in revitalizing the American auto industry. He also talked about his family’s struggles growing up and Trump’s inability to connect with working-class Americans.

Biden is scheduled to appear at a UAW union hall later Thursday outside of Cleveland.

___

12:25 p.m.

A day after delivering a hard-line speech on immigration, Donald Trump is continuing to stress his America-first approach.

Speaking at a rally in Wilmington, Ohio, Trump says that, as president, he would “treat everyone with dignity, respect and compassion.”

But the Republican presidential nominee says, “our greatest compassion will be for the American citizen.”

Trump on Wednesday night said that he would immediately force out immigrants living in the country illegally who’ve committed crimes, as well as expel people who’ve overstayed visas.

Trump says that he expects to win the crucial battleground state of Ohio in November.

___

11:55 a.m.

Tim Kaine says Donald Trump “caved” and “choked” by failing to discuss his demands that Mexico pay for a border wall during his meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Kaine, campaigning in New Hampshire, is casting Trump as gutless. He says Trump should’ve looked Peña Nieto in the eye and honestly discussed the wall.

Trump says discussions about the border wall did not come up during the meeting, but he’s still insists that Mexico will pay for it. Peña Nieto says he made clear to Trump that Mexico will not pay for the wall.

Kaine says Trump “choked, he caved, he lost his confidence, he lost his will.”

Kaine also says Trump’s casting of Mexican immigrants as criminals is similar to past discrimination against Irish and Jewish people.

___

9:45 a.m.

Donald Trump says that that, if he’s elected president, he’ll work on “promoting American pride and patriotism in America’s schools.”

Trump, speaking at the American Legion’s annual convention in Cincinnati, says he wants to work with the group to ensure that the children learn about America’s common values.

He says, “we will stop apologizing for America. And we will start celebrating America.”

Trump is also vowing to invest more money in the military to make sure soldiers have the best equipment and medical care.

He’s telling veterans, “I will never let you down.”

___

7:40 a.m.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine says Donald Trump “choked” by not demanding to Mexico’s president that his country pay for a border wall.

The Republican presidential nominee has made the wall — and Mexico paying for it — a core element in his campaign. Trump said it didn’t come up in his meeting Wednesday with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. But Pena Nieto tweeted that he had told Trump that Mexico wouldn’t pay for the wall.

Kaine said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” that even if Trump’s account is accurate, it showed he “folded under pressure” and “didn’t have the backbone” to discuss the issue with the Mexican president.

Kaine said: “When he’s looking the leader of Mexico in the eye, he can’t bring himself to say it.”

___

3:10 a.m.

Donald Trump’s back-to-back immigration-focused events in Mexico and Arizona were an astounding display of political whiplash.

During a surprise visit with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Trump lavished praise on America’s southern neighbor and pointedly avoided publicly insisting that Mexico pay for the wall he’s pledged to build along the U.S.-Mexico border.

But in a lengthy and fiery address on immigration in Phoenix hours later, the Republican nominee asserted in no uncertain terms that Mexico would indeed pay for a border wall.

He lambasted millions of immigrants as violent criminals and a drain on the U.S. government. And he vowed that no person living in the United States illegally would have a path to legal status without first leaving the country.