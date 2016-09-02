Ohio police say elephant sedative seized with heroin

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati-area authorities say lab tests confirm that heroin seized in a recent arrest was mixed with a powerful animal tranquilizer.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said Friday a pink substance turned out to be heroin combined with carfentanil and fentanyl. Fentanyl is a strong painkiller, and carfentanil is used to sedate elephants.

Authorities suspect heroin laced with other substances has been responsible for a spike in overdoses in the Cincinnati area and several other communities in recent weeks.

The sheriff’s office says the amount seized Aug. 26 was relatively small, but significant because of the danger posed by carfentanil’s strength.

Investigators say they also recovered cocaine and marijuana from the vehicle stopped on Interstate 75 in Cincinnati. Authorities say a grand jury action is pending for two Cincinnati area men.