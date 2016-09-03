Green candidate late for speech after flying to wrong city

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A central Ohio speech by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was delayed after the candidate flew to the wrong city.

Stein was scheduled to address students at Capital University in the Columbus suburb of Bexley around noon Friday. The university’s Green Party student group, which sponsored the event, told The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2bIEQjG ) that Stein accidentally flew to the Cincinnati area.

It’s just over a two-hour drive from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Bexley.

Stein’s campaign didn’t return messages Friday.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com