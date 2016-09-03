Video shows rescue of dad and son after overdoses on highway

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a trooper and a nurse helped save a father and son who had apparently overdosed on heroin inside a car along a busy interstate.

A dash cam video shows the trooper finding the unresponsive father and son Monday evening along Interstate 75, 15 miles north of Cincinnati. The doors were locked, so the trooper broke a window to get in.

A nurse who was driving by in an SUV also pulled over to help.

They were given the overdose antidote naloxone and taken to a hospital. A patrol spokesman says they were treated and released that day.

Authorities say the driver of the car has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.