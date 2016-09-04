Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Sep. 03.

Saturday, Sep. 03 8:00 AM Ohio Bicentennial Farm recognized at Highland County Fair – Highland County Fair opening ceremony, recognizing Ohio Bicentennial Farm and the Igo family for maintaining their farm for over 200 years

Location: Highland County Fairgrounds, 604 John St., Hillsboro, OH Hillsboro http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg

Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture [email protected] 1 614 752 9817

Saturday, Sep. 03 – Sunday, Sep. 04 Fashion Meets Music Festival – Fashion Meets Music Festival (FMMF), collaborative festival combining fashion and music alongside a Fashion and Retail Expo. Performers include Passion Pit, Matt and Kim, Adventure Club, DJ Khaled, Borns and French Montana

Location: Arena District, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.fmmf.us https://twitter.com/FMMFestival #FMMF

Contacts: Dayna Ghiraldi Big Picture Media [email protected] Fashion Meets Music Festival [email protected]

Monday, Sep. 05 9:00 AM Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine campaign at Labor Day events in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois – 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine campaign at Labor Day events, where they discuss ‘their plans to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top’, and celebrate the contributions of American workers and organized labor. Events include Sen. Kaine attending a Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade Speaking Program (with Vice President Joe Biden), 11th St and Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh (9:00 AM EDT), Clinton and Kaine attending a 11th Congressional District Community Caucus Labor Day Festival in Cleveland, and Clinton attending the 49th Annual Salute to Labor in Hampton, IL * Clinton and Sen. Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election

Location: Pittsburgh www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open 10:00 AM

Monday, Sep. 05 1:00 PM 96th Annual Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival – 96th Annual Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival, featuring WWII Pearl Harbor survivor Milton Mapou as Parade Grand Marshal. This year’s theme is ‘There’s No Place Like Home!’

Location: Canal Winchester, OH http://www.canalwinchesterohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/CityofCW

Contacts: Amanda Lemke City of Canal Winchester Events & Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 614 837 8276

Monday, Sep. 05 Labor Day – Labor Day. Financial markets closed

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

