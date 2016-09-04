Ex-Ohio detective seeks leniency in drugs, extortion case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio police detective who was accused of drug trafficking and pleaded guilty to extortion is seeking leniency when he’s sentenced, arguing he was motivated by a prescription painkiller addiction he developed after an on-the-job injury.

Investigators say Matthew Dailey of Howard misused his job with Mount Vernon police to traffic in narcotics, extort people and use a firearm in drug-trafficking activities. He pleaded guilty to extortion in March. A sentencing date is set for Sept. 16.

The Mount Vernon News (http://bit.ly/2bMsffN ) reports that Dailey’s attorney, Samuel Shamansky, said in a sentencing memorandum that his client became addicted to prescription painkillers after suffering a shoulder injury while apprehending a suspect.

Shamansky has asked that Dailey serve a year in prison. Prosecutors are asking for about nine to 11 years.

