2 justices hear last oral arguments with state’s high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio Supreme Court justices have heard oral arguments from that bench for the last time as they head toward retirement due to mandatory age limits.

The court ended its oral arguments for the year on Wednesday so Paul Pfeifer and Judith Lanzinger can help resolve undecided cases, The Columbus Dispatch reported (http://bit.ly/2cfPQqB).

The pair of Republicans are expected to stay on the court until the end of the year. They must then leave due to the mandatory judicial retirement age of 70. Two new justices will be elected in November.

Pfeifer, 73, has served since 1993 and is the court’s oldest member. He helped write the state’s death-penalty law while he was a state lawmaker. He later turned against it as a judge, calling it a “death lottery” since it wasn’t equally applied.

Pfeifer said he plans to tend to the cattle on his farm.

“I need that,” Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer said he probably won’t practice law, but may offer his services as a mediator.

Lanzinger, 70, has served on the state’s high court since 2005. She wrote a 2009 ruling that found police needed a warrant to search suspects’ cellphones.

Lanzinger said she plans to teach or serve as a judge by assignment.

Alternatively, she said with a laugh, she might “sing in a bar.”

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com