2 justices hear last oral arguments with state’s high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio Supreme Court justices have heard oral arguments from that bench for the last time as they head toward retirement due to mandatory age limits.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2cfPQqB ) the court ended its oral arguments for the year on Wednesday so Paul Pfeifer and Judith Lanzinger can help resolve undecided cases.

The pair of Republicans are expected to stay on the court until the end of the year. They must then leave due to the mandatory judicial retirement age of 70.

The 73-year-old Pfeifer has served since 1993. He says he plans to tend to the cattle on his farm.

Lanzinger, who is 70, has served on the high court since 2005. She says she plans to teach or serve as a judge by assignment.

