College student arrested after pellet strikes 4-year-old

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio college student has been arrested after a 4-year-old girl was injured by a pellet gun.

Police in Urbana in western Ohio say the girl was hit in the head Wednesday evening when someone fired a pellet gun from a moving car.

Urbana police say Chad King of Columbus, a student at Urbana University, was arrested Sunday.

Preliminary charges faced by the 19-year-old King include assault and obstructing official business.

King is scheduled for a hearing in Champaign Municipal Court Tuesday. It was unclear if an attorney had been assigned to his case.

The girl’s mother says the injury looked worse than it was, but the pellet remains lodged in her daughter’s head.