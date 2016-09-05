Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Sep. 05.

Monday, Sep. 05 9:00 AM Bill Clinton campaigns for wife Hillary in Michigan and Ohio – Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in Michigan and Ohio, where he discusses her ‘plans to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top’, and celebrates the contributions of American workers and organized labor. Events include Metro-Detroit Labor Day Parade, Brooklyn St and Michigan Ave, Detroit (9:00 AM EDT) and the AFL-CIO Labor Day Picnic, Coney Island Amusement Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati (2:15 PM EDT)

Location: Detroit Cincinnati www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Monday, Sep. 05 1:00 PM 96th Annual Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival – 96th Annual Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival, featuring WWII Pearl Harbor survivor Milton Mapou as Parade Grand Marshal. This year’s theme is ‘There’s No Place Like Home!’

Location: Canal Winchester, OH http://www.canalwinchesterohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/CityofCW

Contacts: Amanda Lemke City of Canal Winchester Events & Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 614 837 8276

Monday, Sep. 05 2:00 PM Hillary Clinton campaigns at Labor Day events in Ohio and Illinois – 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton attends Labor Day events to discuss ‘plans to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top’, and celebrate the contributions of American workers and organized labor. Events include 11th Congressional District Community Caucus Labor Day Festival in the general election battleground state of Ohio, with vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, AFSCME President Lee Saunders, and AFT President Randi Weingarten, Luke Easter Park, Kinsman Rd, Cleveland (2:00 PM EDT), and the Annual Salute to Labor in Illinois, with NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia, UAW President Dennis Williams, and IBEW President Lonnie Stephenson, Illiniwek Park Riverfront Site, Rt 84, Hampton (4:30 PM CDT) * Clinton and Sen. Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election

Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors Open: 10:00 AM ET (Cleveland) and 11:30 AM CT (Hampton)

Monday, Sep. 05 Labor Day – Labor Day. Financial markets closed * Presidential Proclamation calls on all Americans to observe the day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities that honor the contributions and resilience of working Americans

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

Tuesday, Sep. 06 10:00 AM Ohio EPA announce second round of statewide mosquito control grants – Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler, State Medical Director Mary DiOrio, and Champaign County Health District Health Commissioner Jeff Webb announce the second round of statewide grants targeted toward helping communities mitigate the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile or La Cross Encephalitis

Location: Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana, OH Urbana http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA

Contacts: James Lee Ohio EPA 1 614 644 2160

Tuesday, Sep. 06 4:15 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman weekly conference call – Republican Sen. Rob Portman weekly conference call with Ohio reporters, focusing on recent legislative developments

Location: TBD www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman

Contacts: Emily Benavides Sen. Rob Portman press [email protected] 1 202 224 5190

To participate, please send an email to [email protected] for call-in information

Tuesday, Sep. 06 5:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 2223 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Tuesday, Sep. 06 – Friday, Sep. 09 Content Marketing World Conference and Expo

Location: FirstMerit Convention Center of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.contentmarketinginstitute.com/ https://twitter.com/CMIContent #cmworld

Contacts: CMI [email protected]

Wednesday, Sep. 07 11:30 AM Fitton Center for Creative Arts Celebrating Self Series Luncheon – Fitton Center for Creative Arts Celebrating Self Series Luncheon, featuring RLynch Enterprises CEO and author of ‘Adapt or Die: Leadership Principles from an American General’ Lt. General Rick Lynch

Location: Carruthers Signature Ballroom, 101 S Monument Ave, Hamilton, OH Hamilton http://fittoncenter.org/ https://twitter.com/fitton_center

Contacts: Ian MacKenzie-Thurley Fitton Center for Creative Arts [email protected] 1 513 863 8873 x112

Wednesday, Sep. 07 Chrissie Hynde celebrates 65th birthday – 65th birthday of Chrissie Hynde, American musician best known as a founding member of the band The Pretenders. Hynde has a daughter with Ray Davies of the Kinks, and was married to Jim Kerr of Simple Minds from 1984-1990

Location: TBD https://twitter.com/ChrissieHynde

Contacts: TBD

